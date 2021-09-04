Ghana’s president has invited African descendants in the diaspora to Ghana to mark the “Year of Return,” which commemorated 400 years since the first Africans arrived in the colony now known as Virginia. “This country is your country, and anyone who wants to come to reestablish, connect with us here, is welcome,” Akufo-Addo said. “We are all part and parcel of this great African family, and the sooner all of us recognize it and work toward the strength of this family, the better for each one of us.”