Some children couldn’t be saved. One enslaved woman said that during the storm she had asked her enslaver, the wife of a prominent sugar planter, if she could save one of her children, “which should she take?” the Picayune reported. “Her mistress was sitting on the bed at the time beside her little girl who’s back had been injured in some manner. She replied, ’Oh, how can I say which shall live?’ This was the last the servant saw of her mistress. Immediately afterwards the house was blown to pieces and their wreck driven into the Gulf.”