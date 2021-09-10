There was one plane of terror still in the sky then, one more commercial jetliner turned into a giant missile loaded with transcontinental fuel and only 45 passengers and another band of methodical and suicidal hijackers, four of them. This was United Airlines Flight 93 to San Francisco, which had backed out from Terminal A, Gate 17 at Newark Airport at 8:01 but apparently was stuck in runway traffic for 40 minutes before getting airborne. The plane had followed the designated path west across Pennsylvania and into Ohio toward Cleveland, according to radar, but then started doubling back south and east, taking a series of sharp turns. Here again, the plane was at once a lonesome vessel, the people aboard facing their singular fate, and yet somehow already attached to the larger drama, connected again by cellphones. People on the plane learned about what had happened in New York and sent word back the other way about what was happening to them.