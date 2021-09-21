In 1889, Fuller moved to the United States and enrolled at Livingstone College in Salisbury, N.C. He pursued his medical studies at the Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn and then at Boston University, where he received his MD in 1897. Following an internship at the Westborough Insane Hospital (later known as Westborough State Hospital) in Massachusetts, he began working as a pathologist there in 1899, the same year he joined the faculty of the Boston University School of Medicine as an instructor of pathology.