Then came the cruel climatic twist, just as the White House and Congress finally reached a deal. Clinton, Gingrich and Senate Majority Leader Robert Dole (R-Kan.) came to terms on Jan. 6, 1996, a Saturday. The snow began falling that afternoon. By the time the Blizzard of ’96 (“the Furlough Storm”) and the Alberta clipper that followed it were over, two feet of snow had fallen on the Washington region, and federal workers were idled for another five days.