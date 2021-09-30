There were also plenty of blatantly racist cases. In Mississippi, where civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer was surreptitiously sterilized by a White doctor while seeking treatment for a tumor in 1961, sterilization of Black women became so common it was often call a “Mississippi appendectomy.” Hamer only found out about her own sterilization when she “overheard the gossip on the plantation,” where she was a sharecropper, “spread by the wife of the plantation owner and relative of the doctor who performed the operation,” historian Keisha N. Blain, author of the upcoming “Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America,” told The Post.