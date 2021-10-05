The Klan’s announcement energized a town that knew it had to fight back. It got the attention of residents such as Verdia Locklear, who was 24 and four months’ pregnant at the time. Locklear said in 2018 to the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke that the community knew what to do when the KKK rally was advertised: “The first thing they’d say, ‘Be sure you got your pistol, and if you don’t have a pistol, carry your rifle.’ ”