While many who oppose the removal of Confederate monuments have argued that it is tantamount to forgetting history, the authors of the report say the data shows something like the opposite has been happening for hundreds of years — that in fact, our monument landscape has given us the mistaken impression that White men, and particularly White military men, are most worthy of honor and remembrance. It minimizes the contributions of others to these men’s achievements and ignores historical figures who made achievements in, say, civil rights, peace or public health.