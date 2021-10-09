The pandemic has been tough on Her Majesty’s most iconic secret agent. James Bond was primed to hit theaters with “No Time to Die” — the 25th installment in the franchise — way back in April 2020. But then a mysterious new virus known as SARS-CoV-2 put 007 out of commission. The release of “No Time to Die” was pushed back, and back, and back again; now, finally, it’s opening across the United States on Friday.