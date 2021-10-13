It was 1898, and John Henry James was on a train headed toward certain death. The Black ice cream vendor had been falsely accused of raping a White woman, arrested and taken to a neighboring town to avoid a lynch mob. But the next morning, authorities put him on a train back to Charlottesville, where he was to be indicted at the Albemarle County Courthouse. He never made it; an angry crowd pulled him from the train outside of town and lynched him.