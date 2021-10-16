In comparison with the rest of the country, D.C. was relatively successful in fighting off destructive freeways, even when opponents didn’t have Supreme Court justices in their corner. A highway building boom followed the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act in 1956, and activists concerned about the impact on urban neighborhoods launched a movement dubbed the “Freeway Revolt.” Black residents of Northeast Washington succeeded in blocking the controversial North-Central Freeway that would have demolished thousands of homes. A coalition of university students and activists occupied the site of the proposed Three Sisters Bridge to preserve part of Georgetown’s Potomac River shoreline.