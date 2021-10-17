“I should have seen it coming when the rabbit died.

‘What do you mean the rabbit died?’ I asked my obstetrician in 1956. ‘Doesn’t the rabbit always die in a pregnancy test?’

‘Not this one,’ he replied. ‘I had just completed the injection when the dumb bunny jumped off the table and killed herself.’

[...] That bunny wasn’t so dumb, she was just cowardly. She foresaw my future and couldn’t bear to be involved.”