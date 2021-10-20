The 33-year-old Johnson, a military hero in the ongoing War of 1812, sought an inquiry into the federal government’s failure to prevent the burning of the Capitol and other Washington buildings by British troops on Aug. 24 and 25, 1814 — just as a select House committee now is probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by backers of former president Donald Trump. That committee has issued subpoenas to top Trump administration officials to testify and said it will seek to hold those who refuse to comply in criminal contempt.