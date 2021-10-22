The thriller only had eight days of shooting remaining in Wilmington, N.C., when Lee prepared himself for a scene in which his character is shot and killed by Funboy, played by actor Michael Massee. Before the scene on March 31, 1993, Massee believed the prop gun he was handed was loaded with blanks. Unbeknown to the crew or Massee, the tip of a .44-caliber bullet had become lodged in the barrel of the prop gun weeks before.