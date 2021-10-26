Now, former president Donald Trump is trying to use his influence to help flip Virginia red in the gubernatorial race between Republican Glenn Youngkin and former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe to succeed Democrat Ralph Northam. McAuliffe is seeking to become the first governor to win two nonconsecutive terms since 1973, when former Democratic governor Mills Godwin epitomized the state’s shift to the GOP by recapturing the governor’s mansion as a Republican. Like Byrd in 1952, Trump is trying to play kingmaker in Virginia, though he’s far from silent. He has paired his praise for Youngkin with loud false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Whether Trump’s rhetoric will help or hurt remains to be seen.