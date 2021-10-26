The mob relented. It tied Hance on a horse and rode out of the St. Mary’s County town in southern Maryland in search of an alternate spot and suitable tree, according to old newspaper accounts.
On Monday, the county will unveil a historical marker outside the jail where the mob seized Hance, to remind the community of the murderous epidemic of lynching that once spread across large parts of the country.
“We’re not above it,” said Janice T. Walthour, first vice president of the St. Mary’s County NAACP. “It happened right here on the ground, in Leonardtown, in St. Mary’s County.”
Hance was eventually taken to a remote spot on Newtowne Neck Road, where he was hanged from the branch of a witch hazel tree.
His arms were tied behind his back at the elbows, and his right hand was tied to his right foot. “There was no struggle beyond the working of the legs,” the Baltimore Sun reported, according to the Archives of Maryland.
He was found that morning by a local farmer heading out to cut wheat. He had no shoes on, and his clothes were stained with blood. “It was a gruesome enough sight to satisfy any lover of horrors,” the newspaper said.
It was June 17, 1887, and it was a scene that was repeated thousands of times across the United States in the decades after the Civil War and well into the 20th century.
“Par for the course,” Walthour said in a recent interview. “You really don’t know how many more people were lynched like that. His happened to be documented.”
Hance, who was about 22, had been arrested for allegedly accosting the White daughter of a St. Mary’s County farmer three weeks earlier. He was in jail awaiting action by a grand jury, the newspapers reported.
His killing was one of about 6,500 known lynchings across the United States between 1865 and 1950, said Gabrielle Daniels, a project manager with the Equal Justice Initiative, a Montgomery, Ala.-based nonprofit racial and legal advocacy group.
The vast majority of the victims were African American. And the method was not just hanging, Daniels said. People were also shot, burned alive and drowned.
The marker is part of the initiative’s Community Remembrance Project, which has helped place 50 markers around the country that recall acts of racial violence and terror.
In Maryland, its blue-and-gold signs have already been raised in Annapolis to remember the lynchings of five African Americans in Anne Arundel County; in Baltimore County, to remember the lynching of a 15-year-old in 1885; in Salisbury, to mark the lynchings of three African Americans between 1898 and 1931; and in Allegany County to remember the lynching of another Black teenager in 1907.
There are believed to have been at least 40 lynchings in the state, according to the wording on Hance’s marker.
Virginia saw at least 84, according to he initiative’s count. States in the Deep South recorded hundreds. Mississippi saw more than 650, and Louisiana at least 549, with 52 in one parish alone, according to the initiative.
In the 1880 Census, Hance, then 15, was listed as an oysterman and servant, apparently residing with another oysterman, 24-year-old Henry Mattingly.
Seven years later, according to the newspaper accounts, he was working as a hand on a vessel owned by Frank Russell. Leonardtown is on Macintosh Run, a broad body of water that empties into the Potomac River about 60 miles south of Washington.
On May 27, Hance was returning from delivering a message to a local judge when he allegedly encountered Alice Bailey, who was about 18 and the daughter of farmer Sherkliff Bailey. She had been out gathering magnolias, which were later found strewn along a road, the Baltimore Sun stated.
Newspapers reported that Hance made an “improper” proposal. Alice Bailey fled and was allegedly pursued by Hance, who was described as a “fiend.”
Catching up, Hance “attempted the outrage but owing to the desperate resistance of the lady and the publicity of the locality, desisted,” the St. Mary’s Enterprise reported.
He was arrested by a constable and two other men. He “admitted” the alleged assault, the paper said, and was taken to the jail.
There was talk of a quick lynching, but it was dismissed as rumor, the paper reported.
The mob took action three weeks later. It was claimed that townsmen wanted to spare Alice Bailey from testifying in court.
The doctor who reportedly interrupted the lynching, John T. Spalding, might have called for a stop, instead of just a change of location. “If he had stepped out to do that, even if it had cost him greatly, how would he have been remembered?” Daniels said.
Once the mob got Hance outside town, and found the likely tree, he was pulled from the horse and placed in a buggy.
“Are you guilty of ravishing this girl, or not?” someone in the mob supposedly asked him.
“I am guilty and ought to be hung, I suppose,” he allegedly replied, according to the St. Mary’s Beacon.
“Do you want to pray?” one of the lynchers asked, according to the paper.
“May God Almighty have mercy on my poor sinful soul,” was the reply, the newspaper reported.
Then the buggy was pulled out from under him.
Hanging from the tree branch, arms bound, his body was “a grim example of the penalty St. Mary’s men with wives, daughters, and sisters exact for crimes like Hance’s,” the Beacon said.
No one was ever held accountable, although bystanders thought they recognized the voice of Alice Bailey’s father among the disguised mob.
“We have thoroughly investigated the lynching case … and have failed to fix the guilt upon any particular party,” a grand jury reported that September.
Hance was buried in the old cemetery of Leonardtown’s St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
More than a century later, the tragedy of Benjamin Hance had been largely forgotten in St. Mary’s County.
Walthour, a longtime county resident and retired educator, said she had never heard of it. Nor had Karen Stone, manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, who later researched the incident and helped write the historical marker’s text.
But “it didn’t surprise me at all that it happened, that it happened here,” Walthour said. “And, of course, the whole Black man, White woman … that’s what was happening across the country at that time.”
The alleged victimization of White women was often used as the excuse for violent attacks on Black men.
Walthour and Stone said they learned about the incident through the Equal Rights Initiative, which researched thousands of lynching cases across the country and produced an online map that included the lynching in St. Mary’s County.
Hance’s is the only such case that has surfaced there, thus far. But “a county is not less implicated because there was only one documented case,” said Daniels, of the Equal Justice Initiative.
She said her organization published a study, “Lynching in America” in 2015 that detailed many cases and types across the country.
Among the worst were “public spectacle lynchings,” she said.
There you had “hundreds to thousands of primarily white community members who would come … [in an] almost carnivallike” atmosphere, she said. “Entire communities could participate and bring their children.”
Many lynchings were also photographed and used as postcards.
“When we released that report a number of community members were reaching out … ‘Has there been a lynching in my community? Has this happened here?’ ” Daniels said in a recent interview.
“People wanted to do something,” she said. “They wanted a way to respond.”
The memorial marker project was a result.
“A nation reveals what it values through what it chooses to memorialize,” she said.
Memorials to the Civil War’s Confederacy abound, she said. “But we don’t have memorials that talk about these individuals who were lynched, unless they were very high-profile cases.”
The two-sided markers are made of aluminum, and each side has room for 1,450 characters, including spaces and punctuation. The plaques are roughly three feet by three feet and stand on a seven-foot tall post.
One side of Hance’s marker details his lynching. The other side discusses a broader history of lynching in the United States.
“This marker will help to continue to bring light to these types of things that happened … in our country and our history,” Walthour, of the NAACP, said. “And it happened here.”