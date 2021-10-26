In Maryland, its blue-and-gold signs have already been raised in Annapolis to remember the lynchings of five African Americans in Anne Arundel County; in Baltimore County, to remember the lynching of a 15-year-old in 1885; in Salisbury, to mark the lynchings of three African Americans between 1898 and 1931; and in Allegany County to remember the lynching of another Black teenager in 1907.