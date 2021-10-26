Peace may have failed at the Willard, but later that same year, war went off like a song. Abolitionist Julia Ward Howe was staying at the hotel on the Nov. 16, 1861, when, she later wrote, “I awoke in the gray of the morning twilight; and as I lay waiting for the dawn, the long lines of the desired poem began to twine themselves in my mind. Having thought out all the stanzas, I said to myself, ‘I must get up and write these verses down, lest I fall asleep again and forget them.’” She wrote “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”