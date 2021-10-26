The hotel itself has an only-in-Washington origin story, involving a precedent-setting Supreme Court case. Though a humble hotel comprising six connected rowhouses began there as early as 1817, it didn’t take the name Willard’s City Hotel until 1847, when Henry Willard took over the lease. Soon, he replaced the rowhouses with a four-story building, making it the perfect hangout for politicos. In 1854, he agreed to buy the land, though he didn’t actually make the purchase for another 10 years, toward the end of the Civil War, when U.S. bank notes were wildly depreciated. The resulting contract dispute went all the way to the Supreme Court; ultimately, the court ruled that Willard had to pay in gold, but he walked away with his hotel.