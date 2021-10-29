Even as the residents of Kanawha County moved on, political activists based in Washington kept the controversy alive, using it to help build the “New Right” of religious conservatives and right-wing populists. The New Right magazine Conservative Digest continued to write about the protests as an inflection point that “may well have sounded the knell for compulsory public schooling” — hinting at the movement’s desired end game. James McKenna, a Heritage Foundation lawyer, told the New York Times in 1975 that “parents are worried that schools are turning into big, impersonal governmental bureaucracies that do not respond to pressure from the grassroots.”