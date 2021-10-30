Urban Raef, a sheet-metal worker whose brother had died in Normandy that July, reported that he and his wife had been attacked the night before the Kearneys. Awaking around 3 a.m., Raef recalled feeling ill yet unable to move as fumes poured in through his open bedroom window. Raef’s was one of four such accounts that appeared in the Sept. 5, 1944, edition of the Journal Gazette, with two cases involving children who became violently ill.