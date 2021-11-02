That gave rise to the Restorative Justice Steering Committee, which on Tuesday will provide a list of recommendations to the city council for setting up a six-year restorative justice process and a commission to lead it. According to Maxine Gross, a Lakelander who serves on the committee and is also chair of the Lakeland Heritage Project, the process will help residents who were harmed by urban renewal tell their stories and will figure out the best way to compensate them for those harms.