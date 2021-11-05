Louis Agassiz was a Swiss-born biologist who immigrated to the United States in 1847. He soon took a position at Harvard, where he established the Museum of Comparative Zoology and spent the rest of his career. He died in 1873, leaving his papers to Harvard. He has been called “the creator of American science” and, until last summer, a neighborhood near the Harvard campus was named after him. As recently as 2019, Harvard described Agassiz as “charismatic [and] a great systematist, paleontologist and renowned teacher of natural history,” according to the lawsuit.