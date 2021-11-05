The fate of the home has reflected shifting attitudes toward Lee over the past few decades. Once used as a museum honoring Lee and Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, it returned to being a private residence in 2000 when it was sold to Mark and Ann Kington. When the Kingtons put it on the market nearly 20 years later, it proved difficult sell. Originally listed in April 2018 at $8.5 million, it did not sell until July 2020 for $4.7 million, according to Washingtonian.