The signs at the new historical site will also honor Willis Madden, a free Black man whose mother had once been enslaved by President James Madison, and who, in 1840, opened the only Black-owned-and-operated tavern in the antebellum Piedmont, the hilly region between the Atlantic coastal area and the Appalachian Mountains. Madden was well-respected and purchased hundreds of acres of farmland in Culpeper County, eventually donating land and materials for the construction of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, which still stands across the street.