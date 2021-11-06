“The Prince at this stage was closer to his mother than at any other time in his life,” wrote Ingrid Seward in “The Queen and Di.” “They dined together every evening they were together at Buckingham Palace. The subject of Diana frequently entered their conversation and while the question of his marriage was not addressed directly, by nod and nuance the Queen made it clear that she approved of the young woman she felt she had come to know at Balmoral.”