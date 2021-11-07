They debated what their demands should be. The French were in favor of half-hour breastfeeding breaks at work; the Americans and British were not. The Belgians said women should have Saturday afternoons off for housework and shopping. Women from France and Italy argued for day cares. The delegates from Norway and Sweden believed women shouldn’t be allowed to work at night — it was too dangerous. And the Czechoslovakian delegate believed that housework should be counted as part of an eight-hour workday (no one seemed to agree with her). All of them agreed that women should get paid time off before and after giving birth.