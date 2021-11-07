Demographics may have helped foster the unity. While Republicans are much more likely to be unvaccinated than Democrats, suburban adults, adults with at least a college education and those who make more than $90,000 of all political persuasions are far more likely to get vaccinated. They also might be more likely to vaccinate their children — 86.9 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds in Fairfax County are vaccinated, compared with just 58 percent nationally. In a county where 28 percent of residents voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election, a majority of precincts in McLean went for the Republican.