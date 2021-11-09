Gerry was a signer of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Another signer, rotund Benjamin Harrison V of Virginia, said jokingly to the scrawny Gerry, “I shall have a great advantage over you, Mr. Gerry, when we are all hung for what we are now doing. From the size and weight of my body, I shall die in a few minutes, but from the lightness of your body you will dance in the air an hour or two before you are dead.” (Harrison was the father of the ninth president, William Henry Harrison, and great-grandfather of the 23rd president, Benjamin Harrison.)