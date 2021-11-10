One Frenchman did succeed in winning Washington’s trust: the Marquis de Lafayette, whose enthusiasm and dedication made him an indispensable liaison between France and the United States throughout the War of Independence. When the two first met, at Philadelphia’s City Tavern on July 31, 1777, Washington was perplexed that Congress had awarded the rank of major general to a 19-year old with no battlefield experience. “What line of conduct I am to pursue … I know no more than the child unborn,” Washington wrote. But Lafayette proved his mettle. He was wounded at the Battle of Brandywine, suffered through the bitter winter at Valley Forge and, aided by Oneida allies, led a successful retreat at Barren Hill. Washington confessed to New York Rep. Gouverneur Morris that “I do most devoutly wish that we had not a single Foreigner among us, except the Marquis de la Fayette, who acts upon very different principles than those which govern the rest.”