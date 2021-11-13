It is perhaps fitting that one of the best-selling book series of all time should also be one of the most regularly burned. There was the 2001 bonfire by a church in Alamogordo, N.M., in which Ouija boards were thrown in for good measure; a 2003 burning by pastors in Michigan; and a 2002 Maine incident in which five pastors slashed copies of the book after they couldn’t get a bonfire permit from the fire department. All of them claimed that the fictional series promoted sorcery and witchcraft.