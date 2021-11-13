In 1982, Reagan, in his second year in the White House, appointed Lavelle to be the EPA’s assistant administrator for solid waste and emergency response. The EPA was run at the time by Anne Gorsuch Burford, the mother of future Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. Lavelle’s appointment drew both misogynistic commentary — she was repeatedly described by reporters in coverage as “blond” and “plump” — and blowback from critics who pointed to a potential conflict of interest due to her employment in the chemical industry.