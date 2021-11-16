Inflation is back in the news, with the annual inflation rate climbing to 6.2 percent in October, the highest in about 30 years, and showing no signs of slowing soon. Biden is under pressure to come up with a plan to fight rising prices.
Biden has underestimated problems facing the country — and Democrats fear that has become a political problem
In 1974, Ford faced an annual inflation rate of more than 12 percent after taking over the presidency in August, when President Richard Nixon resigned during the Watergate scandal. Ford responded to the economic challenge in an Oct. 8 address to Congress, proposing an economic plan to combat inflation and rising unemployment.
Toward the end of his speech, Ford turned to the cameras and unveiled a key part of his strategy.
“My fellow Americans,” he said. “Winning our fight against inflation and waste involves total mobilization of America’s greatest resources — the brains, the skills and the willpower of the American people. Here is what we must do, what each and every one of you can do: To help increase food and lower prices, grow more and waste less. To help save scarce fuel in the energy crisis, drive less, heat less.”
Ford slapped on a button as he continued. “The symbol of this new mobilization,” he said, is the button “which I am wearing on my lapel. It bears the single word ‘WIN.’ … I will call upon every American to join this massive mobilization and to stick with it until we do win as a nation.”
The president and first lady Betty Ford publicly signed a pledge to personally fight inflation.
“I pledge to my fellow citizens that I will buy, when possible, only those products and services priced at or below present levels,” the president declared. He said the pledge applied especially to his wife, “who spends all the money.” Mrs. Ford joked, “I signed in blood.”
The WIN program got off to a fast start. Russell Freeburg, the White House coordinator of the program, said his “tiny staff” was hit with an “avalanche of citizen inquiries.” It was handling “1,000 telephone calls a day and more than 200,000 letters addressed to Ford,” Freeburg told the New York Daily News.
“What we have been doing so far is like building an airplane in midair,” he said.
WIN buttons began popping up all over the country. When Ford landed in Los Angeles, Gov. Ronald Reagan of California was waiting at the airport, sporting his WIN button. King Soopers supermarkets in Denver plastered their windows with WIN posters and the slogan “King Soopers leads the fight to Whip Inflation Now.”
Songwriter Meredith Willson of “The Music Man” fame wrote a WIN song. (“Who needs inflation? Not this nation.”) By mid-November, orders for WIN buttons passed the 15 million mark. It was the best-selling button since 1971, when more than 50 million smiley face buttons were sold.
But signs of skepticism also began emerging. New York Times humor columnist Russell Baker wrote that he wore his WIN button to the butcher shop “and focused its powerful message on the hamburger. The price purred and rose immediately… Back to the White House. ‘This one doesn’t work, give me another.’”
Baker said White House officials directed him to an expert, who told him: “You are using the button wrong. You are supposed to aim it at yourself, not at rising prices.”
Comedian Bob Hope, a Ford friend, quipped, “President Ford went on television to tell us how we can whip inflation and within half an hour the price of whips went up 50 cents.”
Some pushed back against the buy-less theme. Staffers for Michigan Gov. William Milliken, a Republican like Ford, donned buttons reading BAC for “Buy A Car." Democratic lawmakers, including young Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr. of Delaware, criticized Ford’s economic plan as trying to fight inflation with slogans.
Some businesspeople balked at Ford’s companion proposal to impose a surtax on high earners. Nate Goldberg, a Phoenix advertising professional, began selling a LOSE button, for “Let Others Share Equally.” Buttons mocking Ford’s theme appeared. One said WIN stood for “Where Is Nixon?”
In November, reporters spotted what looked like a distress signal from White House press secretary Ron Nessen, who inadvertently wore his button upside down. It spelled NIM. Nessen said it stood for “No Immediate Miracles.”
By December, use of the WIN buttons was falling like leaves from the trees. When Beatle George Harrison visited the White House, Ford wanted to give him a WIN button, “but he couldn’t find one,” Reuters reported.
“WIN was what the advertising world would call over-promise,” said Edward Block, a Chicago executive, when he took over the struggling program.
Greenspan, the newly appointed head of the Council of Economic Advisers, had privately been skeptical from the start. In his 2007 best-selling book “The Age of Turbulence,” the former Fed chief gave an in-the-room-where-it-happened account of the planning.
“My first experience of policymaking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House almost sent me racing back to New York,” Greenspan wrote. “It was a senior staff meeting at which the speech-writing department unveiled a campaign called Whip Inflation Now, WIN, as they wanted it to be known,” that would involve national voluntary efforts and citizen summit meetings to fight rising prices.
“I agreed with the president’s priorities, but I was horrified to learn how his White House staff planned to tackle the issue,” Greenspan wrote. “ … The speech-writers had ordered up millions of Whip Inflation Now buttons, samples of which they handed out to us in the room. It was surreal. I was the only economist present, and I said to myself, This is unbelievable stupidity. What am I doing here?”
In March 1975, financial columnist Sylvia Porter, who headed Ford’s citizens anti-inflation group, announced the end of WIN. “As an acronym, it is dead, and God bless it,” she said.
WIN buttons faded away as a nation turned its weary eyes to a coming recession. “Ford is an amiable man, but wearing a WIN button will not help a family of four pay the rent,” said Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman of New York.
A columnist for the New York Daily News joked, “A new poll shows that 55% of the country can’t afford WIN buttons.”