In his letter to the Royal Society, Tyndall emphasized, “Nothing, so far as I am aware, has been published on the transmission of radiant heat through gaseous bodies.”
But three years earlier, and 3,000 miles away in Upstate New York, suffragist and amateur scientist Eunice Newton Foote had published a paper titled “Circumstances affecting the heat of the sun’s rays,” which made almost the same claim, specifically about carbon dioxide and water vapor. Her work was largely forgotten until 2011, when it was accidentally rediscovered by a geologist.
So does climate science have a father and a mother, working independently and contemporaneously? Or did the father know about the mother and use her ideas without credit?
Eunice Newton Foote was born in Connecticut in 1819 and spent most of her life in New York. She was a distant relative of Sir Isaac Newton, and as a young woman, she attended a women’s seminary in Troy, N.Y., which allowed her to take science classes at a nearby men’s college. In 1841, she married Elisha Foote, an inventor, patent attorney and later a judge. They settled in Seneca Falls and had two daughters.
Both Foote and her husband were suffragists, and in 1848, she helped her friend and neighbor Elizabeth Cady Stanton organize the landmark conference in Seneca Falls, where attendees signed the Declaration of Sentiments calling for equal rights for women. Both Footes signed.
Both Footes also conducted scientific experiments in their spare time. Elisha Foote became a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and on Aug. 23, 1856, read a paper he’d written at the group’s annual conference in Albany.
According to an account later discovered by geologist Raymond Sorenson, his presentation was immediately followed by one from the first secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Joseph Henry. But Henry wasn’t presenting his own work; he prefaced his speech “with a few words, to the effect that science was of no country and of no sex. The sphere of woman embraces not only the beautiful and the useful, but the true.” He then read Eunice Foote’s paper on her experiment.
At the time, scientists were debating why mountain peaks were colder than valleys, given that peaks were closer to the sun; some thought it was air density, others that it was the angle of the sun’s rays. So she had placed identical thermometers into identical glass tubes and, with a pump, pressurized one and depressurized the other. She then exposed them to the sun and recorded the temperature in each every few minutes.
Next, she conducted the same experiment with tubes filled with moist and dry air, and then tubes filled with different gases, noting that not only did the tubes with carbon dioxide — then called “carbonic-acid gas” — heat up the most, they also cooled down the slowest once placed in the shade.
It is unclear if Foote was in the room at the time. Though women were not banned from membership in the AAAS or attendance at the conference, both were extremely rare. Many male scientists held sexist views about the intellectual capabilities of women, and it is likely Henry presented it so the audience might take it seriously.
“An atmosphere of that gas would give the earth a high temperature,” she concluded when her paper was published, under her name, a few months later in the American Journal of Science and Arts.
Despite Henry’s presenting the paper at the conference, he does not seem to have realized its significance, later telling the New York Daily Tribune “that although the experiments were interesting and valuable, there were [many] [difficulties] encompassing [any] attempt to interpret their significance,” according to a paper by British scientist Roland Jackson.
Foote published one more scientific paper, on the electrical excitation of gases, in the next year, and then seems to have abandoned her pursuit of science. She did, however, continue her women’s rights work, and she kept innovating, receiving a patent in 1860 for a rubber shoe filling. She died in relative obscurity in 1888; there are no known photographs or portraits depicting her.
Tyndall, on the other hand, lived a life of renown, continuing to make discoveries in physics, atmospheric science and glaciology until his death in 1893. The Tyndall National Institute in Ireland, the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research in the United Kingdom, Mounts Tyndall in California and Australia, the Tyndall Glaciers in Colorado and Chile and the Tyndall Crater on the moon all bear his name.
To be clear, Tyndall contributed much to science; his experiments were more sophisticated than Foote’s and his measuring equipment more precise. Tyndall also correctly pointed to infrared light from the earth’s surface as the source of the heating in the greenhouse effect, which Foote did not.
There’s precedent for multiple, simultaneous discoveries (see Alfred Russel Wallace, the other guy who came up with the theory of evolution). But the scientific community also has a long history of not crediting the work of women (see DNA researcher Rosalind Franklin).
We will likely never know whether Foote and Tyndall fall into the former category or the latter, but that hasn’t stopped scientists from guessing.
In recent years, Jackson, the British scientist, has dug deep into archives and compiled at least six published references to Foote’s experiments shortly after it was presented in 1856, including in British, Canadian and German journals. But Jackson thinks it is unlikely Tyndall would have seen any of these; there was little communication between the American and European scientific worlds at the time, and there is no reference to Foote’s work in Tyndall’s private letters. In addition, Jackson wrote, it was not in Tyndall’s character: In the 1840s, he caused a huge controversy when he credited a lesser-known glaciologist with a discovery a more famous man claimed.
John Perlin, a historian of science at the University of California at Santa Barbara, who is writing a biography of Foote, thinks differently. He points to Tyndall’s sexism (something Jackson himself acknowledges in his biography of Tyndall) and to an incident in which Tyndall failed to acknowledge earlier work by none other than Henry, the scientist who had presented Foote’s paper in 1856.
Most damning, Perlin has suggested, is the appearance of her husband’s work in Philosophical Magazine, a British publication, in 1857. In the November 1856 issue of the American Journal of Science and Arts, Elisha Foote’s paper had appeared opposite his wife’s. Philosophical Magazine republished his paper from the American journal, so the editor who saw his paper almost certainly saw hers, too, and chose to select the one that was clearly less significant for publication.
One of the editors of Philosophical Magazine? A hint: He has an institute, a research center, two mountains, two glaciers and a lunar crater named after him.