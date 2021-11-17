In recent years, Jackson, the British scientist, has dug deep into archives and compiled at least six published references to Foote’s experiments shortly after it was presented in 1856, including in British, Canadian and German journals. But Jackson thinks it is unlikely Tyndall would have seen any of these; there was little communication between the American and European scientific worlds at the time, and there is no reference to Foote’s work in Tyndall’s private letters. In addition, Jackson wrote, it was not in Tyndall’s character: In the 1840s, he caused a huge controversy when he credited a lesser-known glaciologist with a discovery a more famous man claimed.