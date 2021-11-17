All along, some people have maintained that the FBI and the NYPD were involved in the assassination. Although the agencies viewed Malcolm X as a dangerous Black radical who somehow needed to be brought down, some experts maintain that they did not need to plot to murder the leader because Malcolm X himself had helped make it possible. After leaving the Nation, Malcolm X had ordered his security team not to carry guns and not to search people at the door to the Audubon so as not to deter people from attending his meetings.