While Jefferson has largely been spared, statues honoring Confederate figures such as Gen. Robert E. Lee have been removed nationwide in cities and on college campuses. More than 140 Confederate monuments have been removed from public land since the Charleston, S.C., church shooting in 2015, and about two-thirds of those came down in 2020 in the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Yet more than 700 Confederate monuments remained at the end of last year, along with hundreds of names on roads, schools, parks and the like.