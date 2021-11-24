For example, in Georgia in 1868, the Freedman’s Bureau recorded 336 murders or assaults with intent to kill in a relentless campaign of voter intimidation, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia. Even so, 33 Black men were elected to the state legislature. Over the next year, the men were expelled by state officials and then reinstated by federal officials. By 1870, a quarter of them had been killed, threatened, beaten or jailed. One lawmaker escaped assassination by the KKK when the hooded terrorists killed his brother-in-law by mistake.