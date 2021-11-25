When asked Wednesday whether the club has ever made an effort to determine exactly where any remains might be, or to memorialize Tisquantum in any way, a representative declined to respond on the record. A historian for the club, Georgia Peirce, said she had heard this story since she was a child, when her grandfather told it to her, but that there was no definitive proof. The club history on the website claiming the remains were “almost certainly” there, she said, was written 25 years ago by a local historian who is now deceased. Peirce was not aware of any attempts to search for possible remains using technology like ground-penetrating radar or core sampling.