No medieval market would be complete without soothsayers and healers. TikTok is no exception. The online platform boasts a vibrant community interested in everything from Tarot readings to psychoanalysis. For these introspective TikTokers, the past few months have been all about #shadowwork. The hashtag has racked up a whopping 366 million views (and counting!).
So where did shadow work come from? Unbeknown to millions of its newest adherents, it stems from the work of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung.
Initially a protege of Sigmund Freud, Jung went his own way in the 1910s and founded the field of analytical psychology. He died in 1961, leaving behind a colossal output of often esoteric writings.
Jung believed everyone has a shadow. It’s the part of you where you bury everything you hate about yourself and are ashamed of. As he put it, “the shadow is that hidden, repressed, for the most part inferior and guilt-laden personality whose ultimate ramifications reach back into the realm of our animal ancestors.”
Think of your shadow, then, as the Hulk to your Bruce Banner. You can’t get rid of it, but you can confront the beast within and tame it. As Jung explained, “one does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light, but by making the darkness conscious” — that is, by probing the shadow. Jung referred to this process, conducted under the care of a clinician, as the integration of the shadow.
And that’s just what TikTokers are trying to do with #shadowwork, although most of them don’t seem to know, or care, that Jung lies behind the popular hashtag.
To embark on your own #shadowwork journey, according to @sonofawitch9, who posts regularly on the topic, you should answer a series of prompts such as “What is the earliest memory you have of feeling a negative emotion?” and “What do you need to forgive yourself for?”. This is known as deep journaling, and it is meant to give you an outlet for self-discovery and self-acceptance.
Meanwhile, @carlamxrie, another influencer, recommends you “work with it through triggers.” If someone gets under your skin, pause to ponder why. It could be because this person exhibits traits you possess but have banished to the shadow.
Again, this comes straight from Jung: “Everything that irritates us about others,” he claimed, “can lead to an understanding of ourselves.”
Believe it or not, #shadowwork isn’t the first time large numbers of millennials and Gen Zers have unwittingly turned their gaze to Jung.
BTS, the Beatles of K-pop, recently released two records influenced by the psychiatrist’s teachings: “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2019) and “Map of the Soul: 7” (2020). The enigmatic title is lifted from the book “Jung’s Map of the Soul” by Murray Stein, which provides a primer on the Jungian oeuvre.
Stein told the BBC he was flabbergasted when he learned that his book had inspired the biggest boy band on the planet. He quipped, “I don’t know very much about pop music, except it sounds very noisy.” Stein has since co-written a study examining the connections between Jung’s ideas and BTS’s songs.
Evidently — 60 years after his death — Jung still exerts a pull. But what can this pipe-smoking scholar teach us about our brave new world?
For one, he can help us navigate the pitfalls of social media — including TikTok. Jung believed everyone has a persona, which he defined as “a kind of mask.” Your persona is the mask you wear when out in the world: at work, at school, with friends and family. It’s who you pretend to be in public.
You need a persona to function in society. But it’s unhealthy to identify with that persona to the point that it makes you forget who you really are.
Jung called this “becoming identical” with the persona. As he saw it, once that happened, “then the damage is done; henceforth [the individual] lives exclusively against the background of his own biography.”
Social media is a persona generator. Users curate their profiles and play to the digital crowd to garner likes. Caught up in the dopamine rush, it’s easy to identify with one’s online persona and forget to think for oneself. This is especially true for teenagers, who are still figuring out where they stand. As one 20-year-old recently confessed to The Times of London: “It’s clear the impact social media is having on us. We can no longer tell what is real.”
Jung feared modernity would devour the individual. Shortly before his death in 1961, he warned of a world where the individual “has lost his individuality and become a mere abstract number in the bureau of statistics.” (If only he’d lived to witness the Age of Big Data.)
But is there a Jungian remedy to our ultramodern maladies? If there is, it starts with rediscovering the power of solitude. Not merely to be alone, but to be alone with just our thoughts. Jung was a prophet of introspection. “Who looks outside dreams,” he memorably told a patient, “who looks inside awakes.”
So if Jung were here, he might have some advice for you: Close this tab, uninstall TikTok (even if it’s spreading his ideas to a much bigger audience than ever) and put away your smartphone. Look inside; start awaking.