By 1790, however, Freeman was in arrears on his poll taxes, and his land was then in jeopardy. Money was available, just not to Freeman. His then-deceased former master, John Cumings, had bequeathed Concord funds in the event his former slaves ended up on the poor list. Town leaders appear to have used it to pay the debt but still confiscated Freeman’s land. They allowed him to continue occupying the acre but excluded him from the town’s civic life, Lemire writes. (Years later, Thoreau would note that Freeman’s land had been taken “because he was a foreigner,” meaning a Black noncitizen.)