Blackmun took his time, studying medical textbooks on his own. His first efforts were circulated in late May 1972. In his draft opinion, Blackmun disposed of the Texas statute on vagueness grounds but took on the substantive right of a woman to decide to terminate her pregnancy when analyzing the Georgia statute. While Blackmun recognized the right to an abortion, he wrote that the court could not, “at this point in the development of man’s knowledge,” specify “when life begins.” So he drew no line in the pregnancy after which abortions could be prohibited.