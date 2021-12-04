The ads showed a photo of a ship dubbed the SS Phyllis Wheatley. At the time, Black Star Line did not own the ship but was in negotiations to buy it. “It was a Catch-22 situation for the UNIA — the sale of stock was needed to raise the funds necessary to fully complete the transaction that would legally transfer the ownership and operation of the ship to the Black Star Line,” Barbara Bair, an editor of “Marcus Garvey Life and Lessons,” said in 2001. “But at the time, the UNIA did not officially own the ship in question for which it was issuing stock.”