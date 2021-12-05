And though the volatile competition of the late 1800s between the papers is now a distant memory, remnants of a rivalry return from time to time. In 2013, for instance, the New York hedge fund that owned the Tribune sold half of the paper’s future revenue to the News for a quick profit, a move that forced the Tribune to lay off dozens of journalists and cut its budget. The paper resisted, resulting in a nearly three-year legal battle that was only resolved when Utah businessman Paul Huntsman (the brother of former Utah governor Jon Huntsman) purchased the Tribune and renegotiated its arrangement with the News.