Of the Confederate leaders whose legacies have been reconsidered in the past several decades, perhaps none has experienced as severe an about-face as Forrest. As late as the 1990s, actor Tom Hanks, as the main character in the hit movie “Forrest Gump,” described being named after “the great Civil War hero.” Beloved Southern novelist and historian Shelby Foote kept a portrait of Forrest on his desk, and in Ken Burns’s massively popular documentary series “The Civil War,” Foote described Forrest as a “genius” and “born to be a soldier the way John Keats was born to be a poet.”