In 1976, the Wright plane moved to a place of prominence in the new National Air and Space Museum. In the fall of 2022, the museum plans to open an expanded exhibit focusing on “The Wright Brothers and the Invention of the Aerial Age.” A century after infuriating Orville Wright with its plaque crediting Langley for inventing the airplane, the Smithsonian is all in on celebrating the Wrights for the accomplishment. (A museum official noted that the new exhibit will include a unit on Langley and the Smithsonian-Wright controversy.)