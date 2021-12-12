In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court upheld the mandate and the state’s right to fine citizens who did not comply, though it also decreed that no one could be forcibly vaccinated. “[T]he liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly free from restraint,” wrote Justice John Marshall Harlan in the majority opinion. With that, the mandate enacted nearly 100 years prior was affirmed as constitutional.