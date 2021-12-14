The office is “so small that to survive it is necessary to keep the door open to obtain the necessary cubic feet of air,” Marshall wrote in his book. Capitol guides pointed him out to tourists as if he were “a curiosity,” he wrote; so he “went to the door one day and said, ‘If you look on me as a wild animal, be kind enough to throw peanuts at me; but if you are really desirous of seeing me, come in and shake hands.’ ”