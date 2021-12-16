With over 30 books under a repertoire that mixes the personal and the political, hooks’s readers range from scholars to “just an ordinary person reading in the subway,” Morillo said. Her books are taught in colleges, including “Ain’t I A Woman: Black Women and Feminism,” lauded as a groundbreaking work in feminist history. Her flowing and forthright style encourages readers to think more critically about race, sexuality, community, love and feminism. But more than a prolific writer, her former students remember the gentle-spoken woman who inspired them to think deeply, love immensely and aspire greatly.