By 1901, he was in his late fifties and had become president of the company when President William McKinley invited him to the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo. According to Emerson, Lincoln and his family had been vacationing in New Jersey and took the train to the event. When they arrived, a Pullman employee was waiting on the platform and handed Lincoln a telegram. It read: “President McKinley was shot down by anarchist in Buffalo this afternoon. He was hit twice in the abdomen. Condition serious.” (Later versions of the story had Lincoln standing next to McKinley at the time of the shooting; Emerson thinks those are exaggerations, although Lincoln’s train was about to arrive in Buffalo when it happened.)