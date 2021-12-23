Nast’s drawings, one newspaper of the day noted, “tell more in their silent way and point to a stronger moral than could a hundred stump orators.” But they also drew “scores of threatening letters to the Harper office from the infuriated South, and Nast would have been burned at the stake had he been captured during the occasional trips he made to the front,” Albert Bigelow Paine wrote in his 1904 book, “Th. Nast: His Period And His Pictures.”